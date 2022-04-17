The hottest air of the season is appearing to make a visit likely by next weekend.

Temperatures over the next couple of days will be on the chilly side, with highs on Monday and Tuesday 15 to 25 degrees below average. We should be seeing high temperatures around 70 this time of year but we will struggle to get out of the 40s for highs both for Monday and Tuesday.

However, this cold pattern is going to be short-lived.

Pivotal Weather

A strong ridge of high pressure will set in for the end of the work week and that’s going to drive temperatures to climb well above average. By Friday, we’ll see highs in the low 80s and I think we’ve got a good shot at the middle 80s both for Saturday and Sunday.

The hottest temperature we have experienced so far this year is 84 degrees and right now, 85 looks likely on Saturday, with 84 on Sunday.

Though we won’t see the 80s last too long in the Tri-State, the pattern overall does look a good bit warmer for the end of the month, with seasonal to above average temperatures only briefly interrupted by shallow bouts of brief below normal temperatures.