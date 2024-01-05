CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With impending winter weather, comes prepping from each state’s transportation departments.

West Virginia

In West Virginia, more than 1,000 trucks mounted with snow plows have been working to spread salt. Trucks are on the road for 24 hours to make sure the roads are ready for a wintry-weather mix.

To keep the trucks full of salt, the West Virginia Division of Highways has 230 tons of salt across the Mountain State, and each truck can hold 12 tons at one time. That is enough to treat 100 miles of road!

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Transportation is also setting up the roads for success.

Ohioans should be seeing salt trucks on their morning and evening commutes in the next couple of days, and they remind the public to never pass a truck during a winter weather event and to give them plenty of space.

Statewide, Ohio has 747,000 tons of salt, and in one district in our area, there is 35,000 tons ready to go.