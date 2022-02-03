How do I keep warm if the power goes out?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As another winter storm heads into our region, emergency officials are contending with the possibility of widespread power outages.

So what should you do ahead of the storm to make sure you can stay safe and comfortable in your home if the lights go out?

“February of last year, we have the ice storm that came through and we had a lot of power outages throughout our county and obviously the region,” says Buford Hurley, public safety director for Greenup County.

This year, they’re urging people to plan ahead in case history repeats itself.

“They need to prepare NOW. Right now. If they have generators, they need to get ’em out, try to start ’em, make sure they work, cause they probably haven’t used them since last year… [With] exhaust going away from the house–I highly recommend having a CO detector in the house as a safety measure. Don’t put ’em in your garage, close the garage door. That won’t work, that’ll be a very bad outcome,” says Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS). He recommends a battery-operated CO detector so that it still works if the power goes out.

Emergency officials from the region say if you’re going to be using a generator during power outages, the best practice is to make sure it is at least 20 feet from your home before turning it on.

“That way you don’t get carbon monoxide. Keep it away from windows and those type of things where those fumes can go into your house,” Hurley says.

Hurley says most fatalities that occur from generators are from people putting them inside a house or garage and running them.

“Carbon monoxide get ya before you know it,” says Larry Pennington, who lives in Greenup County and has a generator.

Other tips emergency officials give are:

Never operate generators in enclosed spaces

Be sure to leave three to four feet of clear space on all sides of the generator for proper ventilation

Use grounded cords, and use the proper cord for the wattage being used

Check your cords for damage before you use them

Start and stop generators only when no electrical loads are connected

Keep generators dry, and do not use them if they are wet

Do not refuel generators while they are running; turn them off and wait for them to cool down

Don’t overload the generator

Do not plug a generator directly into your home

In case you lose power and don’t have a means to keep warm and you have to stay in your house, emergency officials have tips for that, too:

“You can do a couple things in your house to keep warm: one thing is to take sheets or blankets and block off areas to one area you’re going to stay in. Close your blinds cause that keeps air from seeping in to your house. At the bottom of your doors, make sure that your putting in some type of blankets or something around rugs, that keeps air from coming in from the bottom of the doors,” Hurley says.

Other tips include covering your windows with covers or blankets if possible, wearing a lot of loose-fitting layers of clothing to preserve your body heat without being too constricting, and being sure to steer clear of alcoholic beverages. If possible, head to a shelter or warming station.

As the winter weather approaches, people in the area tell 13 News:

“I just hope everybody out there be careful…and be prepared to stay in for a few days,” Pennington says.