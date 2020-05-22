Huge temperature swing in store as heat moves back in just in time for the Memorial Day weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The first two-thirds of the month of May have had temperatures that are just at to well below normal, but that’s about to change.



A very stubborn low pressure center was cut off for a few days from the jet stream and not able to move to the east thanks also to a blocking high pressure center. The low lingered in the area causing so many rounds of rain that the area saw flooding.

The low will lift back over the area on Friday, May 22, and that will signal the end of this cooler than normal pattern and begin a shift to a new pattern.

Low pressure moving over the area on Friday, May 22, 2020 on weather model output

Once that low moves out to the east as projected by the models, a larger area of high pressure will set up for days which will spell drier days for more of the region. While there may be a few pop up showers or storms in the late day heat, the number of showers will be far fewer and much of the daytime will be spent with dry conditions for several days.

High pressure extends it’s influence shown here Monday, Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 on weather model output

Temperatures will jump fairly sharply to round out the last week of the month, getting back into the upper 80s, close to 90.