(WOWK) – West Virginia hunting season starts on Monday, and temperatures look to be warming up a bit for the near future. The season started last week in Kentucky, and Ohio residents will have to wait until next week.

7 am conditions for Monday morning

Bucky is back and telling you that it will be quite the cold morning, and you may want to stay inside. Morning low temperatures will dip into the upper teens, but highs will be warming up into the 40s for the afternoon hours. You won’t have to worry about any rain, and skies will stay nice and clear.

