Huntington plows busy at work clearing snowfall

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Snow plows in Huntington are still busy at work trying to clear the roads.

The city of Huntington said their crews have been steadily working all night and day on the main roadways, and as those clear up, they’ve been moving to the secondary residential roads.

However, the city said the salt the trucks have put down is not as effective in these cold temperatures making it harder to clear the roads.

Residents in the area and said they are enjoying the first snowfall of the year, despite the extra work of brushing off their cars and shoveling.

“It takes about 15-20 minutes and a very easy shovel,” said Huntington resident, Shemshad Ahmed. “It’s not sticky or anything, not slushy at all, it’s very dry snow. “I’m going to get my kids out, we’re going to make some snowballs and stuff and hit each other. That will be really a lot of fun.”



With Friday’s snowfall impacting roads, the city said it’s best to stay home. However, if you do need to be on the roads make sure to take it slow and keep your distance from those plows.