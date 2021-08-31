Huntington prepares for more severe flash flooding

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a busy day Monday for first responders in Huntington as they dealt with flash floods after receiving three inches of rain in less than an hour and a half.

“We just couldn’t overcome that much rain in such a short amount of time,” said Cabell County EMS director, Gordon Merry. “We had flooding that in my lifetime I haven’t seen.”

Flash flooding caused streets and sidewalks to flood, causing cars to be overtaken with water.

“It was probably about mid-thigh to knee-high in that area,” said Marshall student, Ellie Fisher. “My car was completely flooded. All the floorboards. I had textbooks, I had clothes, everything, the textbooks are ruined.”

The forecast shows more heavy rain this week, causing the town to worry and prepare for the worst.

“Everyone should be worried,” said Merry. “The things that we need to do is go ahead and make sure you have your medicine. Make sure you have supplies at home so if the water does get up, if we do have other problems like power issues, that you have the stuff at home. That way you don’t have to out and get when it’s raining.”

First responders said the best thing you can do is stay home and park your car somewhere with a high elevation.

If you’re on the roads it’s important to turn around, don’t drown.

“The biggest thing we’ve got to stress is for people not to drive through water,” said Merry. “Stay home. Let it go up, let it go down and don’t drive through water.”

Cabell County EMS has their water pumps prepared and will have the Regional Response Team’s water rescue truck and boat on standby.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!