Huntington prepares for winter roads

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is gearing up for the winter with its seventh annual dry run.

Wednesday, Public Works employees took the snow treatment vehicles for a test run to check the equipment and snow routes for any potential issues.

The city covers 200 miles of roads with multiple residential, school, and hospital routes.

The city said the dry run is all about being prepared and assuring the safety of their drivers and the public.

“We’ve found it just to be excellent practice,” said Huntington Public Works Director, Jim Insco. “To view the areas to see if there’s any obstacles, cars parked, basketball hoops, things of that nature that we can adjust and direct right now while it’s not snowing.”

The city said they normally use around 500 tons of salt each winter, but they are prepared for the worst with 1.200 tons on hand along with 4,500 gallons of brine.

