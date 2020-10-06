Hurricane Delta will impact our weekend weather with heavy rain

(WOWK) – Delta, now a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds, has continued to rapidly strengthen as it crawls toward the Yucatán Peninsula and Cancun on Tuesday.

The storm is forecast to maintain Category 4 intensity before it reaches the Gulf of Mexico later in the day on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Possibly flirting with Category 5 status.

Hurricane Delta will strike Cancun with brute force as a category 4 hurricane.

The latest forecast track shows Delta is passing southwest of the Cayman Islands before hitting the northeastern Yucatán Peninsula early Wednesday morning. It will reach the central Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm.

The hurricane center said in its latest advisory that “extremely dangerous” hurricane conditions are expected in the northeastern Yucatán Peninsula Wednesday morning.

The worst part of the hurricane will be southwest of NOLA on Friday night.

After Delta lashes Cancun, it will head north to northwest in the gulf and restrengthen to a category 4 storm. It will make landfall on late Friday in Louisiana as a category 3 storm, as of this writing. Then it will move inland up through the Tennessee Valley and through Appalachia.

Delta will be a tropical system as it passes by with heavy rain expected.

We are expecting heavy rain along its path and some flooding can be expected. The Appalachian region will see rain beginning late Saturday through Sunday with a few showers lingering through Monday morning.