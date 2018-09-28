Neighbors in Need: A Florence Relief Drive
Join WOWK-TV all day on Wednesday, September 26th, as we show you how storm victims were impacted and how you can help.
We are teaming up with the American Red Cross to help those impacted by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Florence.
We will also show you some of the amazing work the American Red Cross does to help those impacted by disasters.
CLICK OR TAP HERE TO MAKE A DONATION.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Rockies fall to Nats, drop into NL West tie with Dodgers
- Federal prosecutor threatens law-breaking pot businesses
- O'Rourke offers blue vision for red Texas during Nelson show
- Trump urges supporters to vote in wake of Kavanaugh hearing
Local Sports
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-