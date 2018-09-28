Hurricane Florence

Neighbors in Need: A Florence Relief Drive

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 11:58 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 02:20 PM EDT

Join WOWK-TV all day on Wednesday, September 26th, as we show you how storm victims were impacted and how you can help.

We are teaming up with the American Red Cross to help those impacted by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Florence.

We will also show you some of the amazing work the American Red Cross does to help those impacted by disasters.

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO MAKE A DONATION.

