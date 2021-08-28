Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday, impact Tri-State midweek! (Running Blog)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – SEE ROLLING UPDATED ENTRIES BELOW:



Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen and is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall Sunday.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon into the early evening hours as a category four storm that will no doubt cause significant issues in that area due to very strong wind gusts, storm surge and heavy rainfall.

Once the storm makes landfall, it’ll curve to the northeast and head into our region by Tuesday afternoon, lasting through Wednesday afternoon. At this point, rainfall totals from Ida’s remnants will likely be around a couple of inches, though locally heavier rainfall amounts will be possible.

By Thursday, we’ll see a return of the sunshine which should make for a more pleasant end to the work week and a nice looking weekend!