Ice a key risk for travel in parts of the region early Wednesday

(WOWK) – The weather system coming our way for Wednesday continues to evolve. It has already dropped significant snow across portions of Oklahoma and Texas. Amazingly, the system is going to race across the country and we anticipate seeing precipitation here as early as sunrise Wednesday morning.

Snowstorms in OKC 2 out of 3 days! That is pretty darn rare for Mid December in Central Oklahoma. #OKWX https://t.co/4Hid0mMMzc — Mike Morgan (@MikeMorganKFOR) December 15, 2020

The problem for some morning commuters will be the difference between the air temperature and the ground temperature. Look for cold surfaces in areas east of Charleston and north of U.S. 33 for the chance of some freezing rain.

Forecast road temperatures for 5 a.m. Wednesday

A plume of moisture will move in from the west but it is anticipated that the temperature above us will be just warm enough for snowflakes to melt, and become raindrops. Because this warmer air is just about the ground, those raindrops will continue until they reach the surface and then freeze on contact when they strike call surfaces.

The area of greatest concern in terms of ice on roads is a little east of Charleston in the higher terrain areas and in the Interstate 81 Corridor/Shenandoah Valley area where cold air will be lodged down in the valleys early in the day.

Predictor model output of freezing rain

StormTracker13 Ice Tracker shows us where the best chances to see accumulating ice. This will make driving very treacherous in those areas and this is the main reason there are winter storm warnings posted.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for Wednesday into Thursday

