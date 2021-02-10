Ice and snow covered roads await late night drivers as road temperatures tumble

(WOWK) – While air temperatures get most of the attention weather-wise, it’s the road temperature that determines the conditions of the roads. Several counties in Ohio are already in Level 2 Snow Emergencies and in Huntington, roads are freezing over from downtown to the north and west.

Huntington is seeing mostly wet roads right now but the freezing rain is coming down very hard! There is already ice on my car – be very careful driving! #wvwx @SpencerWeather pic.twitter.com/G7ozWbJwnI — Joe Fitzwater (@meteojoewowk) February 10, 2021

A quick scan of the exclusive road temperature product from StormTracker 13 at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday indicates those road surface temperatures at freezing or below.

Road surface temperatures as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday 2/10/21

Roads in southeastern Ohio were already snow covered in places such as Athens and Pomeroy at 6:30 p.m.

The view of Pomeroy, Ohio as of 6:50 p.m. Wednesday

At night, it usually takes a few hours for the road to radiate the heat out of the paved surface. That will be the case in this storm. The exclusive StormTracker 13 Future Road Temperature Forecast shows almost the entire region at or below freezing with the exception of areas near Pikeville and Pineville.

Forecast road temperatures for the region Thursday at 6 a.m.

During the day Thursday, the road temperature will jump substantially above the freezing mark, and that will help the road surfaces melt off ice.

Forecast road temperatures for 1:45 p.m. Thursday – above freezing in many areas

However, other cold surfaces may stay below freezing such as metal, car tops, hand rails, tree branches and power lines. So while driving conditions may improve dramatically in the afternoon, there is still a chance for problems with tree branches and possibly power lines in some areas.

Wind is not predicted to be a huge factor in the day which should help avoid some problems in terms of swaying frozen branches or power lines.

Latest accumulated ice projections for the area

Get the StormTracker 13 weather app to keep up with any changes to the forecast or the alerts as well as see info in real time on power outages in the region and track the storm on VIPIR. It’s free and you can download the app right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.