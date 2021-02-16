Ice storm cleanup poses potential injury hazard

(WOWK) – With likely thousands and thousands of damaged or fallen trees in the region, as daylight breaks and we see what’s out there, we remind people that lots of injuries happen after storms as people work to clean up damage.

Fire Fighters working to get to a man on 8th St that was trapped between 2 trees. No other details known. #WVWX

Time: 9:18 pm@SpencerWeather @WSAZirr pic.twitter.com/7AiBcW6jve — Zack Paden (@zack_paden) February 16, 2021

A few thoughts to avoid injuries:

Be deliberate with your movements on ice. Go slow.

Make sure you know what’s not only visible but be sure to look for what’s below a tree or branch.

Be terribly careful if you’re using a chainsaw or hand saw. The presence of ice only adds to the danger.

If you see a line of any kind and you don’t know if it’s energized just assume it is. Call the utilities to report it.

If you’re using your car to stay warm, be sure the tailpipe is OUTSIDE the garage. Don’t just assume the fumes will clear if you’re just opening the garage door.

If you’re using combustible heat sources be sure you have ventilation and a CO detector.

Same with generators – be sure they are outside, well ventilated and you avoid problems with CO and their use.

Bottom line: We want all of our friends and neighbors to be safe!

Since so many people will be without power and using their phones as their primary mode of communication, be sure to use this link to keep up to date on the weather since we have a new storm coming our way Wednesday night into Thursday: www.wowktv.com/weather