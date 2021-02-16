Ice storm downs trees, powerlines overnight in Jewel City

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The freezing rain that glazed the western region of the Tri-State Monday night continues the havoc of last week’s ice storm.

Scenes of downed trees and power lines strewn across roads all over Huntington… roads are very slick… it’s a good day to just stay home folks! pic.twitter.com/19kLjvDfRd — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) February 16, 2021

Some people describe the scene across Huntington as looking something akin to a warzone, with downed trees and powerlines blocking many roads and even crashing into homes and cars.

Many were awoken in the early hours of Tuesday morning to some unsettling sounds, and no power.

“All last night, all we heard was just crashing of limbs, breaking of limbs, trees falling.” David, Huntington resident who lost power twice

The ice storm brought down trees, which blocked roadways in Huntington. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“The grid here is gone. Just like it was Thursday.” Kevin Ballengee, Huntington resident who lost power twice

Many people in the Jewel City find themselves without power for the second time in a week. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“We heard the tree fall, and that’s where the electric was arcing from the transformer…Just trees kept on falling, and branches just kept on falling, the whole night.” David, Huntington resident who lost power twice

Some ventured out of their powerless homes to survey what the fallen limbs may have done.

Kevin Ballengee was one of them.

“Tree fall on my sunroom over there. It could be real dangerous, with trees falling down on your house.” Kevin Ballengee, Huntington resident who lost power twice

Kevin Ballengee was among those who had a tree limb fall onto their home. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Mark Sheridan remembers the sound his neighbor’s oak tree made as it broke apart in the storm.

“I think it was about midnight or so, just this huge tremendous crack, and you can see behind me, the big limb that fell down, it smashed the light pole.” Mark Sheridan, Huntington resident

Mark Sheridan says when the limb crashed down, it made a tremendous cracking sound. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Despite the massive outages, there is a silver lining for some:

“I don’t have to do any work today cause the teachers can’t really get in the school and a lot of kids don’t have power… We just came out here to walk around and see all the different trees that fell and all the ice on the road…trying not to fall.” Bonnie Hughes, Huntington resident

Even though the roads feature scene after scene of fallen trees and downed power lines, residents say they remain hopeful the power will come back on soon…again.

A stop sign hit by a fallen tree limb. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

In case of emergency, you can find a list of designated warming stations across the Tri-State here:

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news