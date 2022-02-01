Ice storm & flooding: Storm system to bring dual threat into Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a dual threat of flooding and ice that is of concern for the Tri-State for the second half of the week with an incoming storm system:

Timeline of storm system:

Wednesday Afternoon/Evening: Light scattered showers work their way into the region from the west. Areas east of Charleston likely don’t see much rain until after dinner.

Light scattered showers work their way into the region from the west. Areas east of Charleston likely don’t see much rain until after dinner. Thursday: Steady rain throughout the day. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, which could cause some high water issues.

Steady rain throughout the day. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, which could cause some high water issues. Thursday Night: Rain switches to freezing rain in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. Some significant ice accumulations will be possible in these areas.

Rain switches to freezing rain in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. Some significant ice accumulations will be possible in these areas. Friday Morning: Everyone sees a brief switch from rain to freezing rain to sleet and then snow. Little snow accumulation expected, except perhaps a light accumulation in southern Ohio.

Everyone sees a brief switch from rain to freezing rain to sleet and then snow. Little snow accumulation expected, except perhaps a light accumulation in southern Ohio. Friday Afternoon: A few lingering snow squalls as the storm moves away from the region.

Heavy rainfall will be an issue in the region, with some folks likely seeing in excess of two inches of rain. Combine that with the recent snowmelt, and we’ve got a combination conducive for high water.

The area with the best chance for ice will be right along the Ohio River and areas point west in northern Kentucky and western Ohio with an area of low pressure moving over the Tri-State. These areas could see a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation. That is not as severe as the ice storm of 2021 that crippled that region but it’s still enough to cause major travel issues and some power outages.

Take a look at how the storm evolves on Predictor below: