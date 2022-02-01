Ice storm is possible Thursday night across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) – A wide ranging winter storm system will be impacting more than 20 states through this week. It’s moving towards our area with the biggest impact shaping up to bring parts of our regions a potential ice storm.

Models are leaning more towards an ice storm across parts of central and southern Ohio, northern and northeast Kentucky and parts of western and north central West Virginia.

With each successive run of our forecast models, which are coming in every 6 hours, we are seeing model data that includes heavy rain ahead of the freezing rain. This is concerning because it happens in concert with a 3 day thaw. This will help dislodge the sides of mountains and rock faces, leading to numerous rock slides. River levels will also be increasing into Friday and the weekend.

Predictor Maps…

Here’s a look at the areas that we are concerned about ice…the bright pink areas indicate ice totals over 1/10th of an inch. That will do damage to trees and powerlines.

We are looking at that heavy rain too…this is going to be a very wet period from Wednesday through Friday morning!

We will continue to monitor the changing model data. Here’s a look at some of those models, indicating the potential icing.