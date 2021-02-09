Ice storm warning for parts of the viewing area: crews on standby to restore power

(WOWK) – Ice storm warnings have been issued for much of eastern Kentucky and freezing rain is likely as well into parts of West Virginia as well starting Wednesday and ending Thursday night.

Watches and warnings as of Tuesday evening

Our exclusive Ice Tracker generally shows a quarter in to a half inch of ice which can collect on tree limbs and branches, power lines and other cold surfaces. Some areas are showing an extreme amount just west of the viewing area proper, closer to an inch of ice but that is an outlier of data at this time. The overall notion is .25″ to .50″ as a ballpark and that will be spread over a period of more than 24 hours so it doesn’t all come at once.

Ice Tracker early estimate of accumulated ice through Friday morning

Power companies have anticipated this ice storm and are reassuring their customers that they are prepared ahead of time in case they need to restore power from downed lines.

In addition to Kentucky Power’s crews and business partners, nearly 220 additional personnel will arrive in the area this evening and tomorrow to be ready to respond should outages occur. In the event of outages, restoration efforts will be an all-hands-on-deck approach and crews will work until every customer is restored. Kentucky Power Statement

Restoring power after a storm is a planned, deliberate process. Here's a look at how we prioritize restoration efforts. pic.twitter.com/KSvbLiJuCZ — Kentucky Power (@KentuckyPower) February 9, 2021

The Big Sandy RECC power cooperative based in Paintsville, Kentucky issued the following statement:

“With the anticipated inclement weather headed toward our service area we want to reassure our members that we are prepared. • Emergency Restoration Plan in place • Emergency Restoration Team is meeting daily • Workforce has been briefed and are prepared • Multiple neighboring cooperative crews on standby for assistance. Just as we are preparing for this storm, we ask that our members do the same. Please be prepared for a multi-day outage by having a generator or an alternate back up plan. If you require oxygen or other medical equipment, make sure you have spare tanks available or have a backup plan in the event your power is off for several days.” Big Sandy RECC Statement

Plans for travel should be concluded by Wednesday evening as well as gathering any supplies especially in the ice storm warning area. For a list of ideas check out our Winter Weather Handbook right here.

It’s a great time to get the StormTracker 13 weather app right now. Beyond weather updates you have real time access to power company reports in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio. Download the app right here for free.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.