ICE STORM WARNING: Major impacts from heavy icing likely

(WOWK) – It’s a dual threat of flooding and ice that is of concern across Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia for today and Friday with this incoming storm system. A major ice event is developing that could cripple the power grid in southern Ohio and northeast Kentucky!

Timeline of storm system:

Today: Steady rain throughout the day. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, which could cause some high water issues.

Steady rain throughout the day. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, which could cause some high water issues. Tonight: Rain switches to freezing rain in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. Some significant ice accumulations will be possible in these areas.

Rain switches to freezing rain in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. Some significant ice accumulations will be possible in these areas. Friday Morning: Everyone sees a brief switch from rain to freezing rain to sleet and then snow. Little snow accumulation expected, except perhaps a light accumulation in southern Ohio.

Everyone sees a brief switch from rain to freezing rain to sleet and then snow. Little snow accumulation expected, except perhaps a light accumulation in southern Ohio. Friday Afternoon: A few lingering snow squalls as the storm moves away from the region.





Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Flood Watches have been issued as shown above.

Heavy rainfall will be an issue in the region, with some folks likely seeing in excess of two inches of rain. Combine that with the recent snowmelt, and we’ve got a combination conducive for high water.

The area with the best chance for ice will be right along the Ohio River and areas point west in northern Kentucky and western Ohio with an area of low pressure moving over the Tri-State. These areas could see a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation to perhaps over a half an inch.! That’s similar to the ice storm of 2021 that crippled that region and it will cause major travel issues and many power outages that will last for days or even longer than a week!

Areas in the map below will have MAJOR power outages in the yellow areas, numerous power outages in red and spotty outages in the pink areas...

Take a look at how the storm evolves on Predictor below: