Icy road conditions expected in northeast Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Weather conditions across the tri-state were mostly wet Monday evening and road crews were out all-day working to prevent slick travel as the temperature dropped.

In Kentucky, salt trucks and plows were deployed around 1 a.m. covering several counties, including Boyd, Greenup, and Carter County. However, the patrols were uneventful earlier in the evening.

Road crews mostly pre-treated the roads with salt in preparation for ice on the roadways. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) spokesman Allen Blair says their goal was to stay ahead of the storm.

Anytime you have a temperature fall overnight, you’re at risk of having ice form on the pavement and while we have treated those surfaces, we’ll continue to treat overnight. Allen Blair, KYTC spokesman



KYTC road crews prep for the inclement weather ahead. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball and the KYTC.

Crews are expected to switch shifts around midnight and work through Tuesday morning. Some roadways could still be icy, so anyone on the roads tonight should drive cautiously.

The k-y-t-c is encouraging anyone, with the option, to stay home. However, if you have to travel, be aware of the hazardous road conditions.

Also, be on the lookout for black ice as the road conditions start to become slick. Not just in the bluegrass state, but all over the tri-state road crews will continue treating the roads as needed.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.