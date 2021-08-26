Ida becomes a tropical storm, could impact our region with rain next week

(WOWK) — A new tropical storm named Ida has officially formed in the Caribbean Sea with 40 mile per hour winds but is expected to strengthen to a Category 2 storm over the weekend and impact the Gulf Coast some time this weekend.

Possible path for Ida as of Thursday night

The extended forecast path takes the storm somewhere in our region by late Tuesday through Wednesday, finally departing by Thursday.

Model plots for the storm that now is named Ida show remnants in our region mid week next week

The remnant low pressure center could be seen anywhere in or near our region by Wednesday.

GFS model output by Wednesday night

Early rainfall estimates show more than an inch to as much as three inches of rain in southern West Virginia and southeast Kentucky. The estimates will likely change several times but the initial call for rain is shown below. This amount includes all rain over the next 7 days but the bulk will fall late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Grab the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of storms. We will keep these stories updated so you can see them on the app and on our website. The app is free and you can download it right here any time.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.