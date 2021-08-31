Ida flooding will be likely in many locations through Wednesday

(WOWK) – The leftovers of a powerful tropical storm system will impact our region with soaking rains that will bring creeks and streams out of their banks. Larger rivers will be responding as well with high water and debris flowing down the rivers.

The heaviest of the rain will be occurring through the late night hours of Tuesday through Wednesday morning. This is where we have to watch for flash flooding in many different areas. Bands of rain are possible that go over the same areas multiple times. That sets up a perfect flash flooding scenario.

TUESDAY PREDICTOR:

WEDNESDAY PREDICTOR:

Our threats of severe weather are extremely limited but it is high on the flooding.

Here’s a look at the areas that are most under the gun for flooding.

Flash flooding is possible anywhere as a Flash Flood Watch is in effect though Wednesday night at 8pm.

A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the Little Kanawha River at Glenville and Grantsville due to the river jumping 20 to 30 feet in 24 hours. This will crest early Thursday morning.

Rain totals will be generally from 2 to 4 inches with some other amounts further to the north and east of us at 6 inches or higher. This will actually send parts of the Mon River to top 10 to top 5 heights at various spots!

That will bring the Ohio River up in many locations 10 to 20 feet above normal. Most of the Ohio River in our region will crest Thursday night through Saturday and then fall rapidly over a 2 day period.