Ida remnants will bring flooding threat to Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Although we will thankfully not see the destructive wind that areas such as Louisiana have seen with Hurricane Ida, the storm’s remnants could cause some problems for the Tri-State in the form of flooding.

In general, I think most of the region will see around two inches of rain from the remnant of Hurricane Ida.

In general, a couple of inches of rain is expected from Ida’s remnants Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. However, we could see locally heavy rainfall in the form of scattered storms on Monday much like what we saw on Sunday.

High water concerns could be realized with heavy rainfall at times expected with Ida, along with saturated soils.

These storms could saturate the ground out ahead of Ida’s remnants rolling through beginning on Tuesday afternoon, which could lead the way to high water concerns with the additional rain expected from Ida.

The heaviest rain will fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where some areas could see locally heavier amounts than two inches of rain.

It’s a concern we’re keeping a very close eye on here in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab.