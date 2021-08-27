IDA: Tropical storm will become a hurricane and eventually bring heavy rain to our area

(WOWK) – Ida will become a hurricane soon and it will be a significant problem for Louisiana. It eventually will impact us next week as well.

Storm surge of up to 4 feet will be deadly along the coast and marshes of Louisiana near the mouth of the Mississippi. There will be rain totals of 15 to 20 inches possible along with severe flooding and tornadoes as well.

The storm will eventually work its way up the Mississippi, into the Tennessee Valley and finally up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains.

Once in our region, it will bring heavy rainfall with 2 to 3 inches possible from Tuesday night through the early hours of Thursday morning. The bulk of the rain will happen on Wednesday. We’ll have to watch the rain totals and be prepared for some flash flooding.

Be prepared for some of the flooding during the day on Wednesday as we track it for you as well!