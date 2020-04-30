If you think it’s been busy for severe weather around here, you’re right

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Since the start of 2020, the weather has definitely been active.

One way of proving that is by visualizing all of the different warning polygons for different kinds of warnings. An online tool used by meteorologists compiles all of the warning polygons and places them over the region based on the time selected. Since January 1, here is every severe thunderstorm or flash flood or tornado warning issued from the three National Weather Service offices that serve the WOWK region:

Severe thunderstorm warnings shown in yellow seem to be weighted fairly equally across the map. Flash flood warnings tend to focus in the middle of the map which leans toward the Ohio River basin where we had several high water episodes early in the year. The tornado warnings, seen in red, lean heavier to the western side of the viewing area as well as outside of the area near Cincinnati.

While this is just a thumbnail look at severe weather over the first four months of the year it is a very interesting visualization. The map also shows that the vast majority of the area has been under at least one of the “big three” kind of warnings so far this year.



