CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Flash flooding shocked many residents in the Chapmanville area Sunday afternoon.

“It looked like a giant lake. If you can imagine Kanawha River being a rage, that’s exactly what we had here.” Kathy Barker, Resident

The creek along Mud River Road was covering the bridge people in that area use to get out and onto the main road, leaving many people trapped on either side of the bridge for hours.

Many have already started the cleanup process, and Barker says, because this isn’t typical here, most people have no idea what they’re going to do.

“None of us have flood insurance at all. So, we can’t get any help that way. We’ll just clean it up ourselves and as you see neighbors helping neighbors asking what we can do,” she explained.

More rain is expected for that area, so people say they’re cleaning up what they can now and preparing for what’s to come.