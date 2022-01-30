Incoming winter storm: Miss or mess?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Although social media has been abuzz with the potential for a significant winter weather event late this upcoming week, for the majority of us our biggest issue will be a few snow squalls Friday which could drop a light accumulation of snow.

A strong low pressure system will bring with it plentiful moisture into the Tri-State. The problem for the winter lovers is that this area of low pressure appears to be tracking north of the area.

A general rule of thumb for winter weather forecasting: if the low is north of you, you’re likely going to see mostly rain.

Farther northwest into parts of Ohio and Kentucky, it gets a little more interesting with the low being right over or just south of those areas. If the low pressure system bobbles a little farther south, areas in the Scioto River Valley, for example, could get in on more snow. That looks UNLIKELY though at this time. A light dousing of freezing rain will be possible in this area but again impacts don’t appear to be significant at this time.

EVERYONE will see some snow squalls on Friday behind the storm system with temperatures dropping and a northwest flow kicking in. You know the drill with the squalls: a quick burst of snow can accumulate a half inch of snow in just a handful of minutes.

That will be the primary risk for the majority of our region this week at this point, along with the risk for heavy rainfall.

More on that soon.