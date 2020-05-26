Increasing rain chances toward end of work week and a brush with tropical moisture late Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a rain free Tuesday for most of the area, the chances for showers jumps steadily through the remainder of the Monday-Friday work week with rain likely for most of us late Friday.

A newer player on the weather chess board is an area of low pressure given the name “Invest-91” since it is an area of low pressure that needs to be investigated as a potential tropical system

30% chance “Invest-91” turns into a tropical weather system from the National Hurricane Center

Weather models indicate that area of low pressure moving rapidly to the north and bringing some heavy rain briefly into the eastern portions of West Virginia mainly from the highest spine of the Appalachians and Allegheny mountains to the east. See model projections below.

Predictor model output Tuesday night 7:30 p.m. shows Invest-91 off the Florida Coast

Predictor model output shows the low called “Invest-91” moving onshore Wednesday morning

Predictor model output has the heaviest rain from the leftovers of “Invest-91” moving over the eastern third of WV on Wednesday night very late.

By the end of the week a cold front and large area of high pressure slide in but not before a good bit of rain late Friday as seen below on the American GFS model.

American GFS model output showing a line of showers and storms on Friday evening before colder and drier air works in

The resulting weather will be mostly dry and several degrees below normal for Sunday and Monday. Lows Sunday night could dip into the 40s which is remarkably cool as normal lows would be in the upper 50s.

Stay up to date with the forecast and check where the showers and storms are with the Stormtracker 13 weather app available here for free on iTunes and Google Play.