Intense heat, strong storms expected Friday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The intense heat is not the only weather headline for Friday – we could see strong storms as well.

A cold front will kick the middle 90s temperatures away for the weekend, but not before providing the chance for scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Though widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could have some strong wind gusts, provide heavy downpours and drop small hail.



Strong storms are expected Friday, first in isolated form during the afternoon, with better chances for storms in the evening.

The front will cross through overnight Friday into Saturday morning, with Saturday afternoon being a bit more comfortable with highs in the 80s.