Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Intense heat, strong storms expected Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The intense heat is not the only weather headline for Friday – we could see strong storms as well.

A cold front will kick the middle 90s temperatures away for the weekend, but not before providing the chance for scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Though widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could have some strong wind gusts, provide heavy downpours and drop small hail.

Strong storms are expected Friday, first in isolated form during the afternoon, with better chances for storms in the evening.

The front will cross through overnight Friday into Saturday morning, with Saturday afternoon being a bit more comfortable with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS