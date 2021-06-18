Intense line of storms will move through overnight through Saturday morning

(WOWK) – A line of storms will work their way through part of our region in the overnight hours. Heavy rain, lots of lightning and some gusty winds are expected while many of us try to sleep.

An area of low pressure passing through the Great Lakes region will be enhanced through the overnight hours. Much of the more intense activity will be in the dark of night. Heavy rain is our primary threat but the lightning will be a pretty decent show as well.

The storm motion through the night will be from northwest to southeast. Much of this will be focused in southeast Ohio and stretching down through the Ohio River Valley and the Kanawha River Valley as well. Storms will also be impacting areas along I-64 from Charleston to the west and along I-79 as well. Below is the timeline of the storms with our forecast model Predictor.

Due to the heavy rain possibilities and the previous rains we’ve had, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of the area.

Talk about a light show…here’s when we expect to see some of the most intense lightning.

Our forecast models come in two varieties. We have a low resolution version which is very good in showing the large scale features of storm systems. The next version is high resolution and can sometimes pick up on some fine details. Either way they are both putting out some heavy rain totals!

Be sure to keep your eye on the storms as they move through on Saturday!