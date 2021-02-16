Ironton left in dark as trees knock out power

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – The winter weather has left many people in the cold and dark in Ohio, with trees and power lines still down in the Ironton area after Monday’s storm.

On the drive into Ohio, trees were down on the roadside, and things are even worse on back roads, like Lawrence County Road 141. Residents say it hasn’t been this bad in years.

“It’s as bad or as worse than it was back in 97 or 2001. Out in the country, it’s like a war zone. Trees are down everywhere. There are power lines down everywhere and there are telephone poles broke, everywhere. It’s just terrible,” Steven Cade, who Lives in Ohio, said.

Throughout the night, the falling trees made a loud noise residents remember.

“Last night, I stepped out, and I heard the trees popping and crackling, some of the big ones down in those hollers sound like cannon fire and I’ve got cattle back there and they all had ice on them from all the rain,” Randy Harper, an Ohio resident, said.

Fallen trees not only in the street but also on top of homes. Residents say they are preparing to stay warm for the next couple of days without power since it could be out for up to 10 days.

“We just do whatever. We build big fires in the building. We all have fireplaces, wood burners, and we all get together and just loaf,” Cade said.

“I have a wood-burner furnace and we’ll be okay. A lot of people don’t have anything,” Harper said.

Residents have some advice for those who have to go out.

“Go out and get what you need and get it right now. Get your butt back home and stay warm and be safe,” Cade said.

Neighbors say they hope the next storm on Thursday isn’t as bad as this one was.

