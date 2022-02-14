KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There’s nothing like coming home after a bone-chilling day to a nice warm home until the electric bill arrives in the mail!

We’ve certainly had our bouts with old man winter this season weather-wise in the tri-state but has it been worse than normal?

Though the snow has caused some rough travel at times, we’re only slightly above average for snowfall in both Charleston and Huntington. Though that does not sound significant, we have been far below average in the snow production in recent years, so your perception will make it feel like it’s been a rough winter when it has really not been.

On the temperature side, this winter has been a bit more variable, with one of the warmest Decembers on record in both Charleston and Huntington. However, to help balance that out, we saw temperatures well below average in January, with our region about 4 degrees below normal for high temperatures – that’s pretty chilly.

According to AEP, many factors affect electric costs, particularly the cost of coal and natural gas, as well as environmental controls.

According to the Energy Information Administration, natural gas demand is up nationally about 4 percent from last year. Though a colder January could attribute to some of this rise, a majority of the rise was due to non-residential forms of consumption, such as in industry.

Meanwhile, in contrast, according to Markets Insider, the price of coal has skyrocketed in 2022, up nearly 60 percent alone just since the beginning of the new year. The commodity is expected to level off and even drop slightly in value in 2022.

So what does this all mean? A combination of a colder winter than in recent years, along with an increase in some energy commodity prices has resulted in a sharp rise for some in their electric bills. To help mitigate these costs, try to be efficient, such as applying caulk, seal or applying weather strips to openings from your home to outside. More tips are available here.