It’ll feel like 100 this week!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the humidity around along with the heat, it’s going to feel like it’s around 100 degrees during the afternoons of the next several days!

This will in all likelihood be our hottest stretch of weather of 2021, with highs in the middle 90s and humidity values making peak heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.

This heat will last through Sunday before we see temperatures drop just a touch into the 80s for next week.