It’s Going To Be An Incredibly Hot Tuesday And Here’s All The Details

(WOWK) – We have a chance to hit 90 degrees today and that would be the first time since August 25th of 2020.

High temperatures will be around that 90 degree mark. Depending on the afternoon cloud cover, many of us will be right near that number.

Temps along these lines, especially so early in the season could stress the body somewhat. Here’s the details on “Heat Exhaustion”.

But what will really get your attention is an exclusive to StormTracker 13, it’s the Predictor Road Temperatures. They will be extremely hot. Protect your pets today because they will absolutely feel these numbers.

If anything, enjoy lunch before it gets too hot in the afternoon around happy hour.