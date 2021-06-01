It’s (meteorological) summer!

(WOWK) — The beginning of June signals the arrival of meteorological summer. Summer officially begins on June 20 this year, but meteorologists prefer to start seasons on the first of the month so they can keep tidy 90 day chunks of statistics.

The official start of summer is the summer solstice which takes place June 20th this year

The summer solstice occurs on June 20 which is the day with the longest amount of sunlight. However, even though we will lose small amounts of daylight each day after that, the heat tends to lag the sun angle so our season actually warms up for about two months before beginning to cool back down.

Hottest average high during each month of meteorological summer for Charleston, WV

June 1 also kicks off the beginning of hurricane season. Traditionally that’s because water temperatures in the Atlantic are now at 80° or warmer in the Gulf Stream and other areas.

Current ocean temps as of 6/1/2021

We’ve already seen one storm which was given the letter “a” name which was Ana. There’s not much brewing in the Atlantic this week.

Tropical outlook as of June 1, 2021 from National Hurricane Center

The list of names for storms is ready to go and we will keep you on top of the weather locally and of course with hurricanes as the season unfolds.

Hurricane names for 2021 Atlantic Basin

Secondary names if first list is used for Atlantic Basin hurricane season 2021

In the meantime, temperatures will be seasonal to above normal with rain here in particular Wednesday and Thursday followed by much warmer than normal temperatures by the weekend.

7 day forecast for WOWK viewing area

