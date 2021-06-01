It’s (meteorological) summer!

(WOWK) — The beginning of June signals the arrival of meteorological summer. Summer officially begins on June 20 this year, but meteorologists prefer to start seasons on the first of the month so they can keep tidy 90 day chunks of statistics.
The summer solstice occurs on June 20 which is the day with the longest amount of sunlight. However, even though we will lose small amounts of daylight each day after that, the heat tends to lag the sun angle so our season actually warms up for about two months before beginning to cool back down.
June 1 also kicks off the beginning of hurricane season. Traditionally that’s because water temperatures in the Atlantic are now at 80° or warmer in the Gulf Stream and other areas.
We’ve already seen one storm which was given the letter “a” name which was Ana. There’s not much brewing in the Atlantic this week.
The list of names for storms is ready to go and we will keep you on top of the weather locally and of course with hurricanes as the season unfolds.
In the meantime, temperatures will be seasonal to above normal with rain here in particular Wednesday and Thursday followed by much warmer than normal temperatures by the weekend.
Enjoy the beginning of meteorological summer and grab StormTracker13 weather app. It’s free and you can find it right here.
For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.