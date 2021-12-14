It’s staying warm but the rain isn’t far away

(WOWK) — Weather conditions were great for viewing the Geminid meteor showers which peaked Monday night – Tuesday morning. Many people in the region reported seeing the meteors and some even got photos.

Geminid meteor shower over southeast Kentucky – Photo credit: Mary Reed Runyon

There will still be a few meteors from this event for the next few nights including Tuesday night. At sunset Tuesday, only a few clouds were moving in.

View from Portsmouth Weather Eye Camera just before 5 p.m. Tuesday

More clouds will build in Wednesday and despite highs sticking in the 60s for several days, the rain arrives in the region on Thursday.

Predictor model output showing rainfall Thursday evening

Along with the rain comes the chance for strong wind gusts again. Models suggest wind gusts up around 25-30 mph on Thursday afternoon.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Thursday afternoon

Look for more lingering showers on Friday.

Predictor model output for Friday evening

Even more rain is seen coming for Saturday before colder air rushes in behind the rain.

Saturday morning looks windy as well with more gusts at or near 30 mph.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Saturday morning

Several rounds of rain over those three days could total up over two inches of rain.

Predictor model output for rainfall through

Temperatures will run well above normal with highs in the 60s for several days. The normal high for the Charleston-Huntington area is 49 degrees.

Looking ahead to the days in the week leading up to Christmas, temperatures will be at or just above normal most of the week.

The following is for entertainment purposes only and is certainly not a forecast. Just out of curiosity we looked at what the models have for Christmas Eve, and we see showers on the models for anyone who may be out late or attending a late night service. We will keep an eye on things and we expect many changes between now and then.

Predictor output for Christmas Eve 2021 at midnight crossing from December 24 to December 25

