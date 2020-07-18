July by the numbers heading into another hot weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No matter how you slice the numbers, this July has been running above normal and the region is heading into another hot weekend promising temperatures in the 90s for highs once again.

Stats for Friday July 17, 2020 for Charleston

Stats for Friday July 17, 2020 for Huntington

High pressure areas have built up several times this month over the region and as they move slightly to the east they open the door for a southerly flow of air which, added to the drying nature of high pressure, has resulted in a string of days in the 90s.

Number of days at 90 degrees of warmer for highs for the month through July 17, 2020

More statistics: The hottest day so far in July has been 96 on the 16th. The hottest day for the month in Huntington was also 96 but that occurred on July 9th.

The hottest July day ever recorded in Charleston was July 4, 1931 when the records show a high of 108 degrees. The same record high for all of July of 108 degrees was reached in Huntington on July 28 in 1930.

More 90s are in store in the coming days. The highs should linger in the 90s until at least the middle of next week.

We remind people who are sensitive to the heat to employ cooling strategies during this stretch of weather.

Signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Cooling strategies during heat waves

