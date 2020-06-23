June 23, 2020 marks four year anniversary of deadly floods in 2016

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of the deadly flooding in West Virginia that left some 23 people dead and caused millions upon millions of dollars in damage and displaced thousands of people from Clendenin in Kanawha County to White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County.

Scenes of the flooding from June 23, 2016 and the re-building process in the months and years after from WOWK video

As many as four separate distinct weather systems came through the area, dropping as much as 8 to 10 inches of rain in a day in some areas.

24 hour rainfall estimate over WV and surrounding states from June 23 – 24, 2016. Courtesy NWS

Dozens of water rescues were performed, saving residents from being trapped in their homes, leaving inches of mud in area streets making travel impossible and of course the worst part was the loss of life due to the flood waters.

Radar loop of storms June 23, 2016 from NWS

“While I hope we never experience anything like this again, we extend our continued sympathies to those families who were devastated by the floods of that day and we will keep this day in mind as to why we need to remain vigilant when it comes to warning people of flood dangers,” said StormTracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins.

Satellite summary of the multiple rounds of storms that came across the area June 23, 2016. From NWS Blacksburg, VA and Sheldon Kusselson

