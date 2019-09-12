Just how extreme has the 2019 heat been across the tri-state?

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – It took some time to develop this year, but the heat during summer of 2019 has been pretty intense! It took until late June for Huntington to reach 90 degrees, and Charleston was the same aside for one 90 degree in late April! Since then, we have been racking up the 90 degree days, as we have seen considerable heat across the region.

As of September 11th, Charleston has experienced 41 90 degree days, compared to an average of 22 90 degree days over the last 50 years. The 41 total days blasts the 28 that was seen in 2018 in the Capitol City.

We have seen more 90 degree days than average in our region this year!

In Huntington, 25 days have reached 90 degrees, compared to an annual average of 22 days and only fifteen last year.

The 41 days in Charleston is already an impressive feat, as it is the 5th highest number of 90 degree days over the last 50 years, only behind the years of 2007 (54), 1988 (49), 2012 (44), and 1983 (44). With our extended period of heat likely to continue at least through next week, it is looking quite likely that Charleston will reach 50 90 degree days before the summer season is over with.

We are on pace to likely at a minimum reach the second most number of 90 degree days in Charleston over the last fifty years this year, as several more 90 degree days look likely.

Wonder what the lowest number of 90 degrees are over the last 50 years? Only 2 90 degree days were recorded in Charleston in 2003 and 2004, with 3 reported in 1996, and 5 in both 2000 and 2009.

We’re also past date on the average last day of 90 degree days in our region! Charleston’s last average 90-degree day over the last 50 years is August 29th, while it is September 1st in Huntington and September 5th in Gallipolis.

Our average last 90-degree day has already passed across the region!

A cut off high continues to meander itself over the southeastern United States, providing us with sweltering heat! Aside from a weak cold front Saturday, we’ll likely be in the 90s through much of next week. Remember to take plenty of breaks if you plan on being out and about for an extended period of time. Also, don’t forget to check on the pets, the elderly, and the kiddos as well!

A cut-off high pressure system – an extension of the Bermuda High, is the reason for the heat!

A cool pattern looks to finally develop by the end of the month, which will bring some much wanted-cooler air, as well as the chance for some much-needed rain into the tri-state, but until then, expect the searing heat to persist.