CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for six counties in the Mountain State.

This comes after historic rainfall and flooding in southern West Virginia.

According to a press release, the six counties under a State of Emergency are:

Fayette

Greenbrier

Logan

McDowell

Mingo

Wyoming

It says people in these areas have seen severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, high winds, flooding, downed trees, power outages, road blockages and more.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will enact the, “West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.”

Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all West Virginia counties on Tuesday.