Justice declares State of Preparedness in West Virginia ahead of winter storm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for the entire state of West Virginia due to the winter storm forecasted to hit our area on Sunday.

This declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and partner agencies to prepare for the impending storm by making sure all personnel and resources are able to respond quickly once severe weather strikes.

Agencies are on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) should they be needed. The EMD Watch Center has increased staffing this weekend as well.

“EMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said EMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

