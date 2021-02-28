Kanawha County Emergency Management prepares for heavy rain and flood through Monday

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Officials with the Kanawha County Commission say Emergency Management is preparing for heavy rain through Monday, Mar. 1.

Kanawha County Emergency M officials say a flood warning has been issued for the Coal River Basin in Kanawha County Monday. The Coal is expected to crest less than a foot above flood stage during the mid-morning hours Monday.

River levels should fall off rather quickly during the day Monday.

Roadways along the Coal will flood Sunday, Feb. 28, including Ferrell Road and Smith Creek near Tornado.

A request has been made to the Department of Highways to place high water signs in the pertinent places.

Kanawha County Commission officials say swift water rescue teams are on on standby.

The potential for wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour is expected with this weather event. Officials will be monitoring the situation and monitoring for power outages that could occur.

Officials also say be prepared for power outages due to wind gusts and down trees’ potential due to the saturated grounds.