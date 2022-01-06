Kanawha County School leaders prepare for snow



CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—School systems in our region are on alert about the snow that’s on the way. They are watching the forecast and looking at all the possible scenarios. When it comes to afternoon weather events leaders said it can be tricky.

“Hopefully we won’t have one this week, but it sounds like we might,” said Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams about the potential for a snow day. “But we won’t know that until sometime tomorrow.”

Williams said deciding to cancel or postpone school or send students home early is never easy



“I try to give parents a heads up. I know the elementary parents especially have to worry about childcare. That can be very difficult for our parent,” Williams said. “I try to balance childcare concerns with parents against ‘is it going to snow is it not going to snow’.”

Kanawha County Schools Transportation Director Brette Fraley is monitoring the weather hour by hour. He said the district typically transports 20,000 students a day.

“We look to see what changes. We’ll look at the 511 cameras. We’ll talk to people in other locations. It is just a constant review of the changing weather,” he explained.

Fraley said there is a team ready to jump into action.

“Once we get into the actual snow situation, we would have our mechanics and supervisors proactively out early in the morning making necessary adjustments salting turn arounds,” Fraley said.

With the latest round of snow expected toward the end of the school day school leaders said this event is even more challenging to navigate.

“No matter what decision I make I know it is going to be wrong for some people,” Dr. William said. “I always try to err on the side of caution for our kids.”