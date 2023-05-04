(WOWK) – It’s been a cool week so far, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be heating up for the Kentucky derby!

Derby Forecast

Temperatures will climb up to the low 70s for Saturday afternoon in Louisville, KY. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will last all day with a low chance for a morning sprinkle.

Here’s a look at when our predictor shows the showers.

Predictor Snapshot Saturday 7AM

Predctor Snapshot Saturday 11:55AM

Predictor Snapshot Saturday 5PM

