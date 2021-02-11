Kentucky officials give update on state’s weather conditions

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be joined by Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Michael Dossett, executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management to give an update on weather conditions in the Bluegrass State at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

Yesterday, Beshear announced the state’s Kroger vaccine clinics scheduled for today, Feb. 11 would be rescheduled for next Thursday at the same time of the original appointment. Beshear also closed state offices at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to get workers home before the storm hit at rush hour. Early this morning, the governor’s office announced that closure is continued through today.

