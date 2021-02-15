Kentucky Power calls in out-of-state help prepping for second storm

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – While many Kentucky Power customers in Boyd County had their power restored early Monday afternoon, this latest round of icy weather knocked it right back out for some.

The threat of additional outages forced Kentucky Power officials to ask for out-of-state help.

We just continue to reach out to get as many crews as we need. Some are coming out of Chicago and other places that are coming in. Everett Phillips, Kentucky Power Distribution Operations Vice President



Utility crews working in Boyd County. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Contracted crews from as far away as Illinois and Indiana are prepared for the worst. County officials are also working to keep residents safe by keeping warming stations open.

Stations like the one inside the Boyd County Arts and Convention Center can house around 300 people. Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney asked governor andy beshear for the national guard’s help to rescue those in emergency situations.

We still have some areas that it’s very hard to get to. Emergency services have not been able to get where they need to get to a patient or get to somebody in need, so the national guard we use for that here. Eric Chaney, Boyd County Judge-Executive

Utility crews are expected to continue working until later this week. Kentucky Power officials are saying this next storm could affect the restoration time.

