Kentucky Power prepares for more outages in second ice storm

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky is expecting more severe weather this afternoon through Tuesday. Officials with Kentucky Power say the weather pattern shifted slightly through the night and into the northern part of the company’s service territory.

With ice expected to affect most of Kentucky Power’s service area, the shift in the weather pattern sets up the potential for another impact of bad weather and power outages, following severe weather that hit last week. The company says the weather could result in a week-long restoration effort in difficult working conditions due to ice from the upcoming storm accumulating on top of Ice from the previous storm that has not had time to melt due to cold temperatures.

According to Kentucky Power, the Ashland Paintsville, Hazard (Northwest) area of the company’s coverage is expecting another ice storm with a 1/2″ to 3/4″ accumulation between noon Monday, Feb. 15 and 1 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. The company says the rest of Hazard, along with South Williamson, Pikeville and the surrounding areas will experience moderate icing with 1/4″ to 1/2″ likely from noon today until 10 p.m. this evening.

The company says restoration is approximately 78% complete after roughly 25,000 customers lost power from the ice storm on Thursday, Feb. 11. As of this morning, 5,300 customers throughout Boyd, Carter Greenup, Lawrence and Rowan counties are still without power. Another 2,700 customers throughout Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike are still waiting for power to be restored.

Kentucky Power encourages its customers to make an emergency plan, including creating an emergency outage kit and ensuring you as well as people who might need extra help in the storm have a place to go if they lose power.

For the latest information on restoration information, customers can visit Kentucky Power’s website or download the Kentucky Power mobile app.