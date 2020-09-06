Labor Day forecast: Very summer-like!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weather conditions this weekend across the tri-state and this looks to continue for Labor Day!

We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s. It’s a hot day, but we’ve certainly seen hotter and more humid days. Overall, it will be feeling quite summer-like outside!

Don’t forget the sunscreen, the hat, and the shades, as well as water if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time, as the UV index will be high.

Our next chance of rain returns in isolated form on Wednesday, with no real good chance of rain returning until the second half of the weekend.

