(WOWK) – The groundhogs have made their predictions. Punxsutawney Phil and French Creek Freddie may disagree, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict we will have both cold and warm days coming up in the next seven days. With Phil’s prediction of more winter weather here’s some historical data on big snow systems in our area.

Number of Big Snow Storms In Charleston, WV

Historically we tend to see our biggest snowstorms in January, but the second most frequent month in recent years has been March. Recent data shows that February tends to have the mildest snow systems, but we have seen some 6 inchers. Tracing all of NOAA’s data back the record one day snowfall for the month of February is 12 inches on February 21st, 1929.

Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that so far are not seeing any signs hinting at a February storm yet, but that does not mean that chances for a late season storm is completely out of the picture.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download our StormTracker13 weather app, and stay ahead of the storms by clicking on the link below!