Latest on rain and snow chances for next week

(WOWK) — While much of the weekend coming up looks fairly dry, the chances for rain run high for Monday and an already much talked about potential for snow Thursday keeps unfolding.

The weekend forecast

The weekend forecast looks cold and bright on Saturday and then more clouds move in with some light rain on Sunday. Temps will be in the mid 40s before the big soaking rain kicks in for Monday.

The image below shows the likely amounts of rain over several days but the bulk falls during the day Monday. Very little falls Sunday , Tuesday or Wednesday.

Expected rainfall Friday night through Wednesday night

As for the possibility of snow coming around Thursday, people have already heard that there may be a system bringing snow to the area.

There are some models that show snow but it should be noted that the chance for a total bust is high as well. Check the images below. These are all the same model, the American GFS model. Each image is for the snow amounts on Thursday. As you can see there are big differences in amounts and placement from several inches of snow to absolutely none.

Various version of the same model for Thursday and the possible snow outcomes

Among the reasons the models are having a hard time pinning down this system a week away is because it is currently located in the Pacific well away from good weather balloon observations as well as fewer airplane based observations being placed into the models.

Currently location of disturbance that will created rain or rain and snow in the region on Thursday

This system is projected to slide along the Canadian and American coast lines before taking a turn near southern California then riding east toward the WOWK viewing area.

Location of the disturbance that will create the rain or rain and snow in the region on Thursday, well out in the Pacific

Many things can happen to case changes to the forecast so at this point it’s best to just say there’s a chance of rain or snow and leave specifics out for the time being.

